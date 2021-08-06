Gina Krasley, whose life was featured in an episode of "My 600-Lb Life," has died. She was 30.

An official obituary about Krasley revealed that she died at her home in Tuckerton, New Jersey, and was surrounded by her family before her death. She reportedly died on Sunday, but no cause of death has been announced yet.

The same death announcement paid tribute to Krasley and recalled how dancing became her greatest passion. Before her death, she began the "dancing has no size limit" TikTok trend.

As quoted by TV Line, she reportedly wanted to open up a dance studio one day to serve those children with special needs. Before appearing on "My 600-Lb Life," she starred in the movie "Walking to the Waterline."

TLC, the home of the show, released a statement on its social media account to remember her.

"TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on [My 600-Lb. Life]. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time," TLC said.

Gina Krasley Suffered Before Death?

In her TLC show's episode, Krasley talked about the struggles she encountered in her life, including abuses, marital troubles, and eating problems.

According to her, her life has been hard ever since she was a kid, especially after her older sister was diagnosed with agoraphobia.

"I felt like all my mom's attention was on my sister, and I always felt my whole life that I was pushed under the rug. That was a really hard time in my life, and I got really jealous of my sister," she said.

READ ALSO: Kristen Schaal Angry At 'South Park' Creators For Firing Her After One Month?

To ease the pain and forget the fact that she had been set aside, she reportedly started to eat more until she reached 150 pounds at the age of 10.

However, after she had been tapped to appear in the show, she lost 50 pounds during the filming and continued to lose more thereafter.

In a YouTube video she posted this year, Krasley revealed that she only weighs 400 pounds from her original 700 pounds.

Gina Krasley's death followed the several stars of the show who also passed away in recent years. Coliesa McMillian (2020 episodes) and James King (2017 episodes) both died in 2020.

Her family asked everyone to donate in Krasley's honor instead to mental health charities.

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Defends Kobe's Estate To The End; Reaches Settlement with Mother [REPORT]