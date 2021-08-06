Famous comedian Tony Baker is devastated after the sudden death of his son, Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, after being involved in a shocking accident.

According to Burbank Police Department, as reported by E! News, Baker's son is one of the three victims of a horrifying car crash in California.

In a separate article published by Revolt, the vehicle was about to make a left turn when two cars, who were believed to be racing, hit him, instantly killing the passengers in their silver Volkswagen.

Authorities responded to the scene on Tuesday night. When medical respondents and police officers arrived at the scene, they determined that the car passengers were all dead.

Per NBC Los Angeles, the other two victims were close friends of Cerain; 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson, a music producer, and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam.

One fortunate passenger from another vehicle on the scene is still alive and was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering "serious injuries."

Survivors from the said racing cars were questioned, but no arrests have been made at the time of this writing.

READ NOW: OJ Simpson Confirms Near-Death Feeling During COVID Battle -- But One Person Thinks He Doesn't Deserve Sympathy

Comedian Tony Baker Devastated After Son's Death

Days after Cerain Baker's passing, the comedian broke his silence and took to Instagram to share how he's coping up with the situation.

He began his statement by thanking his fans for the overwhelming support that his family received over the past few days.

"I loved that boy sooo much. My heart goes out to Jaiden & Natalee's families as well. For those that were at the Vigil on Wednesday nite, you know that i was howling crying one minute." Baker added. (Read the full post below)

Baker stated that despite grieving for the death of his son, he is still cracking jokes. In another post, he told his followers not to send any flowers; the comedian did not reveal why.

Other Family Members Speak Out

Other family members also expressed their sadness following Cerain's death.

"Anyone who met him could tell you, we called him the Mayor of Burbank growing up, He could hold a conversation with you." Cerain's mother, Cherie Whitehead said describing her son as a person with a beautiful soul.

"Just a guy that everybody loved, so likable! I went to school with him, I'm just a year younger. You could tell how everyone liked him." His brother, Cencere Baker, stated.

READ ALSO: 'Suicide Squad' Actor Joel Kinnaman Takes Legal Action to Protect Self Against 'Confrontational' Sexual Fling