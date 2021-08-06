Jake Gyllenhaal went trending on Twitter after he recently shared his shower rituals during an interview for a fragrance ad for Prade's "Kuna Rossa Ocean."

Dubbed as the "Fragrance Face," Gyllenhaal was tasked by Prada Group CEO Patrizio Bertelli to sell the product in the most recent campaign video.

During his interview with Vanity, the actor was asked about his "water experience" in the water town that is New York City.

The "Prisoners" star had answered, "It's mostly a bathing interaction," which sparked the interviewer to ask him about his shower ritual.

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," Jake had shared as he mentions his motivation to keep good hygiene.

His complete statement had been, "I do believe because Elvis Costello is wonderful," adding that bad breath along with good manners will get you nowhere, which resulted in him saying, "So I do that."

"But I do also think that there's a while world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance," Jake reasoned out.

The actor ended his thought by saying, "And we naturally clean ourselves."

Twitter Reacts to Hollywood TMI

The majority of Twitter has had enough, while some pretended not to know this vital information about Jake Gyllenhaal and several other celebs.

What the fuck is going on with celebrities and admitting they’ve got ass hygiene? pic.twitter.com/nKxQD4yEL8 — 🤷‍♂️ (@Acomicfan52) August 6, 2021

Who is out there asking all these actors about their bathing routine? 💀 pic.twitter.com/dvW0lYYFZY — Zeke (@ZekeKBC) August 6, 2021

"Ima just ignore it this time because it's from an actor I like," confessed one fan as they attach an "I pretend I do not see it" meme.

Ima just ignore it this time because it’s from an actor I like pic.twitter.com/NJEVEPPAyD — nation of guy with jp avi (@NationOfEagles) August 6, 2021

"Why do celebrities keep talking about the[i]r bathing habits, keep that sh-t to yourself," said one user, to which a fan replied, "Somebody asked him about it apparently. Don't blame Jake."

Somebody asked him about it apparently. Don’t blame jake — OfficialTylerThomas3000 (@OThomas3000) August 6, 2021

This is starting to become a trend with these celebs and it's nasty as hell 🤢 pic.twitter.com/PPOvutDPIF — Roderick Hare (@roderick_hare) August 6, 2021

"You do you. All I'll say is... showering is awesome. It's super relaxing, feels great, always refreshing. God, I'm going to take one right now. It's the best." one commenter said, mentioning all the anti-shower celebs.

I have no comment on how Jake Gyllenhall, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, or Matthew McConaughey live their lives. You do you. All I’ll say is… showering is awesome. It’s super relaxing, feels great, always refreshing. God, I’m going to take one right now. It’s the best. — Dave Farah (@DaveFarah) August 6, 2021

Other Celebs like Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal joined Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell, and Daz Shepard as part of the "anti-shower" celebrity league.

READ ALSO: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Admit to Odd Cleaning Habit NOT Recommended For Kids

"That '70s Show" couple is notoriously known for their anti-shower agenda since the first time they admitted to it. They've also passed this shower ritual to their kids, saying "there's no point" in cleaning their babies unless "you can see dirt on them."

According to sources, even Kristen Bell joined the ranks of celebs who wait until their children physically stink before bathing them.

"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up," said "The Good Place" actress.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise On His Way To Marry Haley Atwell? Actor Ready to Take 'Bullet Train' Relationship to Another Level [Report]