24-year-old Lourdes Leon appeared with other celebrities for Vogue and told the world that there is more to her other than just being Madonna's daughter.

Leon has spoken candidly about being dedicated to making it independently while addressing public opinions that referred to her as the "talentless rich kid."

Responding to critics, Leon said, "Yeah, come at me, bro."

According to ET, the Hollywood scion, with a nickname Lola, told the magazine that she paid her college tuition as she lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

She explained that this could make her "disappear into its polyglot creative community."

Lourdes Leon Sustaining Herself

"People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not," she said in the September issue of Vogue.

Along with Leon, the issue showcased seven models, including Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi, and Yumi Nu, which described as the "most diverse cover yet."

The 24-year-old daughter said she worked hard for her accomplishments and didn't rely on the Queen of Pop's money in the issue.

Leon and her mom shared similarities as the two are avid dancers. "A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way," she said in the interview.

The newest Vogue issue is themed as "New Beginnings," where the models and designers celebrate "challenging definitions of beauty." while bringing up the "industry-wide reckoning" over beauty standards.

"You're using your body to define the space around you - to change it. That's a very naked form of expression," Leon added.

Leon Symbolizing Difference In Beauty

Leon is no stranger to using her body to send a message.

People reported that she performed in a simulated orgy during Art Basel in Florida back in 2019. Leon appeared on the large platform, designed after Desigual's first iconic logo, "the Humanos," representing "a man and a woman naked holding hands as a symbol of equality, love and freedom."

Other than that, in April, the "Like A Virgin" singer Madonna shared a rare photo with her Lourdes Leon where her armpit hair was on full display.



Lourdes Leon is Madonna's daughter with her ex Carlos Leon. She also has Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Estere and Stella, as her siblings.

