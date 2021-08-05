An insider claimed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got their own "baby fever" as they want to expand their family with a son after being blessed with three daughters in their nine years of marriage.

According to a source from OK!, Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, wanted to expand their family as they insist they would like to have a baby boy, following their daughters James, Betty, and Inez.

To add, they even attested how the "The Croods" actor and his wife would love to have a boy, and "Blake thinks it would be adorable to see Ryan doing those father-son things like coaching little league."

Reynolds-Lively To Even Out At Home With A Baby Boy?

"It would be a whole new adventure," the insider claims if the pair would be adding a baby boy to make things at home even.

Having four kids would be complex for any couple to handle, including adjusting to their work to take care of them. The article avidly declared Ryan also sees how Blake would take care of everything when it comes to parenting, "She's such a great mom. She could easily take on one more."

The tabloid even fully believed that Lively and Reynolds are hands-on parents, and they don't rely much on nannies to take care of their children.

OK!'s insider attested that the couple is very much involved with their kids' lives, along with a note that they have a strong bond together due to lockdown.

In conclusion of the article, Reynold was more attuned to Lively's needs as they are excited to see what follows in their family.

READ ALSO: Tom Cruise On His Way To Marry Haley Atwell? Actor Ready to Take 'Bullet Train' Relationship to Another Level [Report]

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively On Possibilities

Gossip Cop questioned whether Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively wanted a new baby, and they said it doesn't seem likely.



While we don't doubt their love for raising their three girls, there's nothing to suggest they're in a rush to have another child.

Reynolds even stated in an interview that "it's a pretty good size right now," when he was asked if he wants to grow their brood bigger.

And while it is true that Lively's career hasn't been too busy the last couple of years, things can change sooner as sources announced that she signed two new Netflix projects in 2021, "We Used to Live Here" and "Lady Killer."

It seems like her career is ramping up again despite the tabloid's claim that her schedule is clear.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Infuriates Angelina Jolie with 'Disastrous' Parenting Style That Got All Nannies Fired? [Report]