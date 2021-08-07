Prolific multi platinum artist Yung Bleu has made a lot of firsts with his first album, "Moon Boy," soaring to the top of the Billboard Independent Charts, as well as placing in other charts.

Proving his dominance over the music scene Yung Bleu saw "Moon Boy" debut at No. 12 of the all-genre album list Billboard 200 and starting its Rolling Stone 200 run at No. 15. Aside from topping the indie charts and starting at No. 12 on the general 200 albums, "Moon Boy" also placed across various Billboard charts: R&B Albums Charts (No. 2), R&B/ Hip-Hop Albums Charts (No.3), and Digital Albums Charts (No. 5) - proving Yung Bleu as the next big thing.

Released under EMPIRE and Vandross Music Group, the debut Yung Bleu album includes an unprecedented range of guest appearances and star-studded collaboration, including performances from John Legend, Kehlani, H.E.R, Big Sean, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Davido, Moneybagg Yo, and more. A notable track so far is "Baddest" (feat. Chris Brown and 2 Chainz), which continues to dominate Rhythm and Urban Radio, with its music video continuing to pick up steam, passing over 17 million views since its release.

Additionally, Yung Bleu and his "Moon Boy" has been the subject of multiple rave reviews from music critics. Writing for Complex, Jordan Rose shares: "Challenging himself by loading the album with some of music's biggest names right now, Bleu proves that he can spar with the best of them and put together a comprehensive performance without feeling like he's just tacking on features."

"Moon Boy, the Mobile, Alabama artist's new album, wears its aspirations on its sleeve, building on the success of last year's Drake collaboration "You're Mines Still" with a star-studded guest list," writes Brendan Varan on his "5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week" article on Audiomack.

"Moon Boy" marks Bleu's latest release after his successful 2020 project "Love Scars: The Five Stages of Emotions." Yung Bleu rapidly rose through the music industry following the release of his breakout single "You're Mines Still" (feat. Drake), which was recently certified platinum by the RIAA, as well as topping Urban Radio and reaching No.18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Additionally, Bleu recently announced his plans for the North American "Moon Boy Tour," a cross-country tour starting on August 26 in Minneapolis, covering 38 dates across major cities such as Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, and more. Tickets are available on the Yung Bleu website.

