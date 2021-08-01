Multi-platinum artist Yung Bleu has recently dropped his debut album, "Moon Boy," that features a star-studded cast.

Featuring Drake, John Legend, H.E.R., Kehlani, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Moneybagg Yo, and more, the recently released album has already crossed 24,000 equivalent album sales in its first week since it dropped last July 23.

His debut album release also marked a huge weekend for Yung Bleu, who recently took center stage at the Miami Rolling Loud Music Festival, one of his first performances for the summer. The season lineup also includes performances at the Rolling Loud in New York and the Hot 97 Summer Jam.

In promotion of his album, Yung Bleu also recently announced that he'll be going on a North American "Moon Boy Tour." His performances will cover 38 dates across the US and Canada, starting on August 26 in Minneapolis and will include major cities such as Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more.

Tickets are already available on Yung Bleu's website.

"Moon Boy," a fifteen-track album includes his recently-released single "Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)" that features Big Sean and his super collaboration "Baddest" together with Chris Brown and 2 Chainz and produced by Hitmaka - the latter now starting to dominate Rhythm and Urban Radio.

The single, and its accompanying music video, also features the two music titans Chris Brown and 2 Chainz leading the MV to easily garner more than 15M views in just once week.

Yung Bleu, the Mobile, Alabama native, has quickly risen to the forefront of the music industry since he first released his breakout single "You're Mines Still (feat. Drake)," now certified platinum by the RIAA after hitting the top spot at Urban Radio and peaking at the 18th spot on the all genre Billboard Hot 100.

"Moon Boy" marks the first release from Yung Bleu since his 2020 project "Love Scars: The Five Stages of Emotions," which entered the Billboard 200 album chart. Aside from his solo bangers, Bleu also made great strides this past year with collaborations with other young and rising artists such as Tink, Mooski, Lakeyah, and Taleban Dooda.

