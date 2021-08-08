Selena Gomez essentially hinted she regretted being part of the esteemed Disney world when she was younger. This is a far cry from the girl who said she used to do the "Mickey Mouse" gesture with her friends, imagining herself a Disney star.

Did Selena Gomez regret being part of the wonderful show "Wizards of Waverly Place," which touched so many young kids? She seemed to have said so.

She is presently working on a new Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" with comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short and she's having a ball with the collaboration.

However, she ecalled during a panel at the TCA Summer 2021 Tour on Saturday that she didn't always have the freedom and control needed to be able to work with such prestigious collaborators.

'I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know that's what I was doing,' said the 29-year-old actress with a laugh, as reported by Us Weekly.

While most stars who outgrown their Disney roots often say something negative about their experiences, none have quite said they signed their life away. After all, Gomez did become a household name because of the company, even though she was already working since she was 4.

Or maybe she could just mean Disney has dictated her style and interests, and now she's outgrown them.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Defends Decision to 'Discriminate' and 'Unfriend' People After Being Called Ignorant

This is because she also said that that her tastes had matured since joining the Disney Channel series Wizards Of Waverly Place, when she was just 15. The show had a fairly long ran - from 2007 to 2012, and was constantly pitted with other DIsney shows, particularly "Hannah Montana."

She added, "But I don't know. I was just a kid and I didn't know what I was doing [on Wizards Of Waverly Place]. I was just running around the set."

She has highlighted how different o a material her upcoming Hulu series has. "The level of the sophistication of the material is the reason why I wanted to do this," she shared. Not only that, because she gets to work with highly-regarded collaborators, she said she's tapping on all the opportunities to learn from them.

"Now, I'm just like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can,' she said.

Another thing she likes about her Hulu series is that this is the first time ever that she was cast as someone really her age. "It's just really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be cast as someone my own age which never happens,' the singer-songwriter revealed. 'I'm just very happy to be doing this," she added.

ALSO READ: 'Suicide Squad' Actor Joel Kinnaman Takes Legal Action to Protect Self Against 'Confrontational' Sexual Fling