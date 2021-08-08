Kit Harington should have it made after the widely successful "Game of Thrones" concluded in 2019, but instead, he revealed that he became depressed. A series of events also made him contemplate and attempt suicide.

in a candid interview, Kit Harington bravely detailed how he survived being an alcoholic and how he fought his depression.

He could have hidden all these things about him, so as his "Game of Thrones" fans. would not know, but he shared them all with The Sunday Times this week.

The actor, 34, who was able to amass fans all over the world, and attained global fame with his role as Jon Snow on "Game of Thrones," revealed that he 'went through some pretty horrible stuff" following the show's end.

ALSO READ: 'Suicide Squad' Actor Joel Kinnaman Takes Legal Action to Protect Self Against 'Confrontational' Sexual Fling

He is now 2.5 years sober following a stint in rehab but this does not mean his journey towards sobriety was easy. He revealed how he once battled with strong suicidal ideation and thoughts.

Christopher, but better known as Kit shared that his life after the phenomenal series was just full of "pretty horrible stuff." He revealed though that some of these negative events in his life were already happening while he was still filming the show.

"Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol," he revealed.

He said he hit rock bottom well before the show was over, so he landed in a rehab. It was a costly experience for him, although it probably was worth it given his healthier state today. He had a stint in rehab at Privé-Swiss retreat in Connecticut, costing him £95,000 a month.

As for having suicidal thoughts, Kit shared that "the answer is yes. Yes of course. I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things." It was noted how he first hesitated before answering, which means he knew it remains a taboo topic.

He said though that he could get very 'secretive' about his addictions.

"I will say about my addictions that I kept them very, very quiet and I was incredibly secretive and incredibly locked up with them,' he admitted. He, however, opted to come clean now because he knew his testimony can help countless others on the same boat.

Now healthier, he is enjoying his life as a father of his fellow "Game of Thrones" cast member, Rose Leslie, 34.

The couple wed in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a boy, in February 2021.

Kit talked about his fatherhood journey so far with Access Hollywood and said it was a surprising and beautiful ride for him.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Defends Decision to 'Discriminate' and 'Unfriend' People After Being Called Ignorant