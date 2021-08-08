Jane Withers, a popular child actress, and voice actor, has passed away at the age of 95 in California.

According to Deadline, the actress' cause of death was not yet confirmed but her family assured fans that she was surrounded by love ones during her last days.

Kendall Errair, Withers' daughter, broke the news and issued a statement about the passing of her mom.

"My mother was such a special lady. She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was." Errair said. (via TMZ)

Per IMDb, Jane Withers rose to fame as a young kid and was loved by families across the U.S.

The former child star spent her early days in Atlanta, Georgia, where she was born. She was pushed by her parents to pursue the entertainment industry.

She was immediately enrolled to take singing and dancing lessons at the age of four which honed her skills as a child actress. Withers also had her radio program in her home state where she mimics her idols at the time.

during the times of the Depression, people are struggling to make ends meet especially in getting food for their families. However, they still look forward to watching something that will brighten up their day that's why child stars were popular by that time.

A few years later, her family moved to Los Angeles, and little did she know she will take over the industry with her charm and smile.

At 8 years old, she starred in her very first film appearance in the 1934 film "Bright Eyes" where she played a role of a brat bully that makes Shirley Temple's life miserable.

Withers was signed by Fox and was able to play various roles in 50 "B" level films for the next seven years. Her first significant role as a lead actress was in the film "Ginger."

READ NOW: Kit Harington Contemplates Suicide After 'Game of Thrones' Ended?

However, by the time Withers transitions into teenagehood, Hollywood began losing interest in her. She was able to snag a three-year contract with Republic Pictures but it wasn't that successful.

The former child star retired at the early age of 21 to focus on her personal life as she was already married at the time. Her dreams didn't end there as she made her acting comeback in the 1956 film "Giant," she also got numerous voiceover stints in various Walt Disney animated features.

In total, Withers had over 71 films, TV shows, and voiceover gigs credited to her.

Her last work was in 2002 as the voice of Laverne in the popular Disney film "The Hunchback of Notre Dame 2: The Secret of the Bell."

Fans Devastated By Jane Withers' Death

Following the news of Withers' passing, many fans took to social media to pay tribute and share their sentiments for the late actress.

"Omg! Why did that hit me? Jane Withers. I actually loved her (I just realized)." one fan wrote.

"So sorry to hear about Jane Withers. I saw her at #TCMFF in 2015 when she was a special guest at Hollywood Home Movies. She totally dominated that event in the best possible way. It was so much fun to see her." one fan recalled.

"Another great soul and actress has left us all. She was great to star with Shirley Temple and all of that. She was so believable. Some child actors have a natural presence." one fan tweeted.

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle Likely to Be 'The Next Oprah' With All Her Ambitious Plans, PR Gurus Say