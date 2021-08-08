Meghan Markle's ultimate plan is to become the next Oprah Winfrey? Experts claimed that with her "40x40" project, she's really slated to become the enigmatic and highly successful host.

According to various PR gurus, Meghan Markle's 40th birthday is likely going to be the start of another phase of her career - one that can allow her to do so much more and even took over Winfrey's "Queen of Hollywood" crown.

She's likely to create a business empire from here on.

The Duchess of Sussex just unveiled her latest initiative - a campaign branded '40x40' designed to help women returning into work. The project was announced on a quite woke video birthday message shared on the Archewell website. It has drawn mixed reactions, with some loving the initiative, and with others again claiming Markle is doing things for attention once more.

It can be remembered that the video was filmed in the study of her and Prince Harry's £11million Montecito mansion.

She was in a dialogue with A-list actress Melissa McCarthy and Prince Harry also has a comedy cameo on the video.

The video also caught some hype because it was reported that a glimpse of Lilibet can be had on the video (we tried catching it - but it was too blurry and too quick - it's just a photo of the baby in black and white placed in a frame).

Talent manager Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE, who worked with the couple's friend Elton John and other A-list celebrities, surmised Meghan's 40th birthday will see the start of her creating an 'empire."

"Meghan's 40th will be the beginning of a huge decade for her - it'll be the start of building her business empire," he explained to Closer magazine.

Andy Barr, PR expert and founder of 10 Yetis, described Meghan Markle is so ambitious that she will be a driving force between her and Harry's career choices, as well as future money-making initiatives.

"I fully expect them to have their own production company within five years and to be bigger than their A-list peers who are floating around Hollywood right now,' he explained to the publication.

However, the PR guru said that included in Markle's plans is to actually take over the crown of the very person who allowed them to gain a foothold in the United States - Oprah Winfrey.

The two had been around for almost a year in the US already since Megxit, but they have only gained traction after their bombshell interview with the host.

"I believe she's looking to take Oprah's crown - which is ironic, considering she's given them a foothold in America," he added.

