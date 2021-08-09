A new tabloid dropped a shocking claim about Queen Elizabeth II rising a ban to keep Meghan Markle out of royal palaces.

Meghan, as much as possible, tries to stay away from the same spotlight as the royal family ever since she and Prince Harry left their senior royal posts.

Queen Elizabeth II, on the other hand, set several rules before granting them the freedom that they want. This includes the removal of their HRH titles upon exit.

However, a new report claimed that Her Majesty has banned the Duchess of Sussex from royal grounds for the rest of her life.

According to the National Enquirer (via GossipCop), a source told them that the Queen held a video conference where she told Meghan she is not a family.

The same insider alleged that the Queen hit the last straw after the duchess publicized the "Finding Freedom" memoir.

While this could be possible to some people, royal watchers knew Queen Elizabeth II is smart enough not to let anything affect her reign.

Meghan Markle Still Allowed On Royal Grounds

After looking into the report, the investigative site explained why the ban was obviously a fake buzz.

In the past months, the Duke of Sussex traveled back and forth to the U.K. to attend several royal events. However, his wife did not make it only because of personal but acceptable reasons.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the dedicated mother does not want to expose Baby Archie and Lili to the dreaded disease. She also opted to stay overseas during Prince Philip's funeral since she was still pregnant with their second child at that time.

READ ALSO: Trevor Moore Cause of Death: Asphyxiation, Overdose or Car Accident? [Report]

With that said, it is safe to say that the Duchess of Sussex chose not to be seen for now to focus on her family.

There is a report, though, that Prince Harry is set to return to the U.K. in September with Meghan. But fans must take it with a grain of salt.

Queen Elizabeth II herself declared that no matter what the couple's decision is, she repeatedly told them she would always welcome them open arms.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family remaining a valued part of my family," the statement from the monarch said following the Megxit.

READ MORE: Markie Post Dead: Actress Endured Effects Of Dreaded Illness Before Death