New information surrounding Hayes Grier's alleged crime was released to the public after his famous influencer friend, Luke Foushee, was reportedly arrested for being involved in the gruesome beat down.

According to TMZ, Foushee is an alleged accomplice for the attack. He was arrested in Mecklenburg County last month. Initially, authorities investigated him for being involved in the said crime, but the outlet confirmed that he was booked and currently facing several charges.

Per the arrest warrant obtained by the outlet, police officials believe that they have strong evidence that will prove Grier and Foushee planned the attack.

Foushee faces "conspiracy and assault infliction serious bodily injury charges" but is currently out on bail.

Hayes Grier, Luke Foushee's Horrifying Attack

In early reports, William Marklof is fighting for his life after allegedly being beaten up by Grier and Foushee, leaving him with broken bones, serious injuries, hearing loss, and brain damage.

In North Carolina, the online stars allegedly attacked Marklof because of his $1,200 phone.

Authorities attempted to haul him a few times before officials finally captured him in Encino, California, where he also resides. Grier was immediately released on bail.

Today, no further information was released regarding the true narrative behind the heinous crime committed by the two famous influencers. Cops didn't also reveal whether they're going to appear in court or not.

READ NOW: Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Spills Going To College With Own Money Amid Criticisms She's 'Talentless Rich Kid'

Hayes Grier, Luke Foushee's Online Fame

Hayes Grier was a famous content creator who rose to fame in the early 2010s because of a popular social media platform Vine, which was taken down in 2017.

Even though the famous Twitter-powered app stopped its operation, Grier made a name for himself as a social media influencer, leading him to land his most significant TV appearance ever as a contestant on the 21st season of "Dancing With The Stars" with Emma Slater.

Grier has over 5.6 million followers on Instagram.

On the other hand, Luke Foushee was also a former Vine star and took his popularity to Instagram, where he amassed over 97.1 thousand followers.

At the time of this writing, both Luke Foushee and Hayes Grier has not publicly responded to the crimes they're currently facing.

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle Likely to Be 'The Next Oprah' With All Her Ambitious Plans, PR Gurus Say