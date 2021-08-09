Model Caprice Bourret had some advice for new LA residents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After making the big decision to uproot their lives from London to Los Angeles, Harry and Meghan have been criticized by many. One of them included American model Caprice Bourret who currently resides in London, United Kingdom.

The 49-year-old celebrity had her fair experience of the LA lifestyle as Bourret stayed in the city for two years.

According to Daily Star, Caprice believed that Harry might not adapt well to his wife's hometown in California. "He's lived a privileged life, in a castle with people giving him what he wants or needs and giving him protection," claimed the model.

Can Prince Harry Handle Soulless City?

Caprice Bourret warned Prince Harry that the lavish LA lifestyle is entirely different from life in the United Kingdom. Based on the model's experience, life in LA can impact one's personality as the people there are "self-obsessed."



"When I moved out there for two years as an adult in the entertainment industry, I loved it, initially, and then my soul was being eaten alive because it's soulless." said the model.

Returning to her statement about the former Prince's sheltered childhood, Bourret continued to list down the "vile and disgusting" ways Harry makes a living. "He's over in LA where the only way he can make money or be relevant is ratting on his family, which is absolutely vile and disgusting."

However, according to royal experts, Meghan Markle already has a game plan for her and Prince Harry's successful life in America.

Royal Expert Dissects Meghan Markle Plans

Royal Expert Jonathan Sacerdoti observed Meghan Markle's decision-making pattern leading to her "secured success."

Sacerdoti claimed that Prince Harry's wife had "always been highly ambitious," which shows in her decision to marry into the Royal family. Sources reported that the commentator noticed whenever it comes to Meghan's personal life, she would always put the work in to ensure success.

"She has become probably one of the most known or recognizable names in the world just by marrying somebody," said the expert.

According to Jonathan, Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry boosted her "reputation and international exposure." He continued to say, "I think that shows an enormous amount of planning and ambition."

The marriage would not have happened without planning involved, as Markle must have been aware of the circumstances.

