The Royal Foundation of Prince William and Kate Middleton was reported to have a massive financial boost due to recent events.

As soon as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their separation from the Royal family, it nullified their association with every Royal organization.

The Royal Foundation has been under the leadership of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and so far, the results are better than ever. "Great news about William and Catherine's Royal Foundation. People want to show their support," said royal commentator Angela Levin.

According to sources, loyal followers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had expected that their exit would have affected the organization.

"Their [Harry and Meghan] cheerleaders predicted it would have a dramatic effect on the charity's finances," said Daily Mail Diart Editor Richard Eden. The outcome had been the opposite of their predictions as Mr. Eden reiterated the charity's income surged in the past year.

Royal Foundation Income Increases by $7.1 Million

In 2020, the Royal Foundation's popularity in the United States had noticeably increased along with the charity's finances.

Based on this article, Richard Eden verifies the organization could gain an approximately $3.61 million grant. "Newly published documents disclose that the 2020 total includes a £2.59 million grant from American Friends of the Royal Foundation," the editor continued.

The financial reports have shown an almost doubled growth in the charity's funding, from £9.31 million in 2019 to $16.41 million last year.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Megxit," the couple have established their organization under the name Archewell Foundation.

The most mentoring scheme launched by the charity is in honor of Meghan's 40th birthday, the "40 x 40" project.

Twitter Reaction About The Royal Foundation

Twitter comments on the financial reports as articles of The Royal Foundation reach the general public. "Reading through The Royal Foundation report and I can't even say how proud I am!" said one Twitter user.

Others are on full defense mode, "Full transparency. 91% of funds raised to charities/projects. Eagerly awaiting A[rche] well's financial reports being published- when are they due?"

"The Sussexes separating from the Royal Foundation was just one piece of the puzzle. The new initiatives were more important." another avid follower pointed out.

"Good for the royal foundation; the money is for charities I guess. But it ain't none of the Sussexes business; who've left that foundation beginning of 2019," claimed another account.

