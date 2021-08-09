More than one year in the US, are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer considered A-list celebrities?

Recently, Barack Obama held his 60th birthday party and invited several VIPs such as Dwayne Wade, his wife Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Steven Spielberg, Tom and Rita Hanks, Bradley Cooper and Steven Colbert, to name a few.

But the former POTUS snubbed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which one royal expert believes that perhaps they are not in the same league as the powerful Obamas.

Dickie Arbiter spoke on Australia's "Today" show to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not even on the guest list, to begin with.

With Barack turning 60, host Karl Stefanovic said that "There is nothing like a milestone birthday to figure out who your friends are."

When co-host Allison Langdon asked Dickie if it was a surprise the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren't invited, he replied, "It is not a surprise at all. There was speculation they would be invited but I don't think they were ever even on the list."

He went on to say how Barack and his wife Michelle are not just considered A-listers but "double A-listers," comparing the power couple to George and Amal Clooney, even Oprah Winfrey and Rihanna, who just turned a billionaire last week.

"Meghan and Harry are just not in that same league of celebrity. They are not double A-listers."

The humiliating snub comes as a shock to many after Barack and Michelle forged a close relationship with the parents of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

Royal expert Daniela Elser argued that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "baggage" ensured they might not be important as they once were desiring.

She even questions whether the pair still have what it takes to be "global power players."

After all, Prince Harry was reportedly being "painted as a joke" in the media.

Specifically, the moment where he juggled in the back of his wife's 40th birthday video.

According to showbiz journalist Kinsey Schofield, the royal renegade is not being thought of as a serious leader after his latest stunt and even urges the Sussexes' PR team to get on the same page.

She explained, "I understand that they thought it was cute, but they want people to respect Harry."

"You have the HBO show The Prince, you have the Windsors, that paint Harry as a joke, as someone unable to make a decision on his own," adding, "I don't understand what they're doing with him."

