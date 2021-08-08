Prince Harry is going to be asking for some help from one of the members of the British royal family on his upcoming memoir that is due to be released next year.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that he and his wife Meghan Markle will be paid about $20 million to write three books - with one about the Duke of Sussex, the other from his wife, and the last one is still unknown.

Though Prince Harry is already working with JR Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter, an insider revealed to The Sun that the dad-of-two is still going to get help from the Princess of York as they are believed to be still in regular contact with each other.

"I could only imagine Eugenie talking or being approached as she is someone Harry is still in regular contact with."

The 31-year-old royal knew the former "Suits" actress after working in New York and introduced her to Prince Harry and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, is also a close friend of Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie and Jack even got the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former home in the UK, Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry is said to have rubbed members of the British royal family the wrong way by asking them about some of their memories with his mother, the late Princess Diana, before publicly revealing he was going to be writing on the memoir.

Though it was only reported that only three books will be created, it also was announced that the book deal would have four - with the second one from Prince Harry to be released after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II dies.

The first book will be released next year, during Her Majesty's platinum jubilee, while the second book will be held back and only be released upon her demise.

While the Duke of Sussex is writing a memoir, his wife is going to write a "wellness" guide as part of their contract with Penguin Random House.

Though it cost the publishing house a lot of money, two publishers reportedly flew out from London to meet with Prince Harry while others took part in the online auction.

An insider said that Prince Harry had a "take it or leave it" attitude during negotiations.

"His starting price was $25million (£18million) and the final figure was way north of that, possibly as much as $35-40million (£25-29million)."

"Those involved were very shocked by his approach, which was to look at them coldly and state his demands - $25million."

