Ellen DeGeneres' final season of her Emmy award-winning show is about to kick off in a few weeks.

The 19th and final season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will start on Sept. 13.

The show has already released a promo for the final season, which gave highlights and celebrity guest ideas, including Justin Timberlake, George Clooney, and Michelle Obama.

According to Deadline, the "Finding Dory" voice actress talked to 4,000 guests in the last two decades.

In the short clip, DeGeneres also reflected on the half a billion dollars she gave away throughout the years and mentioned how she changed many lives.

The trailer also focuses on some of DeGeneres' significant moments and guests, which only hints that "The Farewell Season" will hit on specific nostalgic notes for the viewers as it airs its final few episodes.

DeGeneres said she is "one thankful host" at the end of the clip and credited the fans for "changing" her life.

"I promise you that we're going to have a fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say, Thank You. Thank you all."

"Every day will be a celebration," DeGeneres assured viewers.

She went on to say, "There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley."

While the fans have already watched the final season promo, there's still the ghost of last year's backlash lingering in the background.

A source recently talked about working again on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after the accusations were made against the producers who foster a toxic workplace environment.

Because of the scandal, DeGeneres ultimately decided to make the upcoming season the final one to air.

Speaking to Fox News, the source said that things have changed on the show's set and claimed there is now a "structure" to how things are done.

They also said that there's a slight shift in the environment.

There's only a bit longer for the changes to happen, as DeGeneres has already decided to quit after a sharp decline in ratings.

Ellen DeGeneres' move will mark the end of her current contract, but many aren't that surprised. Even before any of the allegations came to light, the award-winning host has already hinted she would say goodbye to her daytime career.

