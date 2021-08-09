Harry Styles is sporting a new look, and fans are not sure if they like it or not.

Recently, he channeled "Ted Lasso" as he visited his girlfriend Olivia Wilde at her Los Angeles home over the weekend.

The 27-year-old Grammy winning-singer embodied the fictional football coach, played by Wilde's ex Jason Sudeikis, as he sported a thick mustache while talking happily with Wilde as they entertained guests.

Sudeikis has received critical acclaim for playing the American football coach who heads to the UK to manage an untalented football team.

The second season of the hit Apple TV+ show premiered last month and received high praises that it has already been commissioned for a third season.

Harry Styles' mustache is the newest addition to his look after a clean face during his romantic Italian vacation with Wilde in July.

The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker wore a casual get-up to meet the "Book Smart" director as he was seen wearing a white tee and set thick of sunglasses perched on top of his curly hair, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

On Twitter, fans can't help but comment on Styles' mustache.

"NO I JUST SAW SOMEONE PUT A PICTIRE OF JASON AND MUSTACHE HARRY SIDE BY SIDE I CANNOT DO THIS TODAYYYY," one Twitter user said.

"the way harry looks like jason sudeikis because of his mustache-" another commented.

A third person said, "I can't with mustache Harry anymore. All I see now is Jason S."

I can’t with mustache Harry anymore. All I see now is Jason S. https://t.co/YcXiTBbYU7 — 369?🛸 (@lou_ehhhh) July 27, 2021

Meanwhile, another person pointed out, "I know some of you may think different and judge me, but I really think Harry and Jason tend to look alike at times especially because of the dimples and the mustache."

A fan also commented how "Mustache Harry" is a new era. "Now we know the new era.....he's going to be Ted Lasso on stage. Good puppy! (I don't mind his facial hair...I usually love it but come one now)."

Now we know the new era…..he’s going to be Ted Lasso on stage🤣 Good puppy! (I don’t mind his facial hair…I usually love it but come one now) pic.twitter.com/50jidJlsl4 — ▫️Renee▫️ (@2Ghosts_SinceNY) August 1, 2021

It's unclear if Styles has moved in with his girlfriend's home or if he was only spending the day with her.

In another Harry Styles news, he has become a very successful singer and actor after his band, One Direction, has finally called it quits.

Styles got roles for movies such as "Dunkirk" directed by Christopher Nolan, and his two films, "Don't Worry Darling" and "My Policeman" is set to be released this year.

Aside from that, he won a Grammy for his song "Watermelon Sugar" and is expected to take Hollywood by storm with more movies.

