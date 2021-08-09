Ellen DeGeneres is said to be striving to keep her talk show legacy and for her to remembered as the real, generous and funny host. She wants the show to end, which is soon, without people just remembering her for the last leg of the show - wherein she was accused by so many as the opposite of real, generous, and even funny.

The promo for the last season of "The Ellen DeGeneres show" dropped and the host somehow made the mistake of coming off as a braggart, as reported by OK magazine.

It could be described as an effort to make sure people remember what the show was able to do for the whole duration of its run, but it can also be described as having backfired. Now people have more negative things to say about her.

The 63-year-old's The Ellen DeGeneres Show dropped this new promo for its upcoming - and final - season on Monday, August 9. The promo, per New York Post, provided all the possible highlights from all the past seasons, naturally including all the famous and funny guests the show was able to have over, taking to Ellen DeGeneres. Hwoever, it also boasts of the "almost half a billion" [dollars" it has given away, and how it changed "countless lives."

Sensitive viewers could not take it.

Thank god, bye evil witch! — Dave Esparza (@daveesparza76) August 9, 2021

Good riddance to bad rubbish!!! — Jody Payton (@JodyPayton56) August 9, 2021

@TheEllenShow Ellen continues to try and rehabilitate her bad image by saying her show "gave away" a half a billion to people.....wasn't hers to begin with (came from corporate sponsors)....can't buy rehabilitation... — Jeff Nistler (@NistlerJeff) August 9, 2021

Good the Pathetic Bully is finally leaving. Hope its a quick year. — Rick Corden (@potsie00) August 9, 2021

But a check on Twitter reactions would show that there are still more positive comments than bad. Many have repeatedly said they would miss the show and the host, and are happy and at the same time that the new season is around the corner. Most said it's sad for them to not have had the chance to be on the show in the past as this was their dream, or their parents' dream.

It can be remembered that out of the blue, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, people just started attacking Ellen and the show, claiming she was fake and was just kind when the cameras are rolling. There were guest accounts and employee tell-alls that just ultimately tarnished Ellen's reputation. There were contemplation then the show is being cancelled, but it was not.

Instead, Ellen came back with an apology that drawn mixed reactions. However, the show went on, even with her taping with no actual guests live. However, as the ratings have gotten so low, many predicted the show would be cancelled soon enough.

It did not happen. What happened was Ellen suddenly announcing the next season will be the show's last, and claiming the reason to be that she already find the show not challenging to do.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged - and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres tells The Hollywood Reporter. This was her discussing the move publicly for the first time.

