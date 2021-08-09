Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married for over 20 years now. The pair's relationship is seemingly stronger than ever as they were constantly photographed holding hands in public, attending numerous red carpet events, and more. Recently, one outlet claims that the couple is feuding, leading to the actress' show being canceled; is this true?

According to a report published by Woman's Day, ever since SJP filmed "And Just Like That..." her attitude shifted from being sweet to ultimately becoming bossy.

Her actions are not well-received by her husband as the ambiance at home was described as stressful and overpowering.

The outlet added that the power couple recently went on a beach trip, but SJP doesn't look relaxed. The trip allegedly leads to a massive fight because Parker was "barking out orders" to her husband, which he didn't like in the first place.

An insider reveals why SJP was very tense recently; they mentioned that it's because of her career, especially when a new project doesn't live up to the public's expectation, especially if it's smaller than her most notable films. This frustration of the actress enables her to unleash her inner "boss mode."

In addition, Broderick allegedly doesn't want the "Sex and the City" reboot to have a second season because he wants to spend more time with his wife.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Marriage Feud Debunked

Following the report, Gossip Cop debunked all the claims and sources that circulated online.

The outlet mentioned that the report used a common tactic to make a misleading story to garner more views. They're supposedly using pictures of a particular celebrity and using them to make up an entire story.

They also added that the couple got married years back, long before SJP landed the role in "Sex and the City" as Carrie Bradshaw, meaning Broderick had already witnessed her career on the show.

'Sex and the City' Reboot Continues

Since the story was proven wrong, fans can assure that the upcoming reboot series will continue. However, an official release date is yet to announce everyone's excitement.

There were also tabloid reports regarding the filming of the series that alleges SJP was feuding with co-star Cynthia Nixon, but the outlet has debunked it as they were seen posing together for an Instagram snap.

