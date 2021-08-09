One of the producers behind Mary J Blige and Notorious BIG from Bad Boy Entertainment's in-house team in the 1990s, Chucky Thompson, passed away at 53.

On Monday, Tamar Juda, Thompson's representative, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in a statement. "It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson."

The statement also read, "to anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity, and love. Both the music industry and the world has lost a titan."

The cause of death of the Grammy-nominated producer was not stated but he reportedly battle with COVID-19, according to this article.

Thompson As A Grammy Nominated Producer

During the 38th Annual Grammy Awards in 1996, Thompson was nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Album for Mary J. Blige's "My Life." And as for an interview with Recording Academy back in July, he reflected on how having recognition affected him.

Thompson thanked Puff and Blige for their trust in him as he could experience becoming a Grammy nominee. "I didn't know Puff or Mary like that, but that one session for 'Be With You' allowed us to feel the energy."

"Certain things are just life and God; that situation came from me being in the right place at the right time," he also added.

"I'd just signed my deal at 24 years old," he recalled as he also mentioned the time they were working on BIG's and Blige's project. "Getting that Grammy nomination almost made me feel like anything was possible. It just solidified all of the things that were happening to me."

A renowned music engineer, who is also Thompson's close friend, Young Guru, confirmed the news on Instagram as he posted a heartfelt tribute on Monday. "There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever," he wrote.

"I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!" He concluded.



Chucky Thompson As A Producer For A-List Singers

As reported by this article, Carl E. Thompson, born in Washington DC, held records from countless R&B and hip-hop acts. Aside from Blige and BIG, artists include Faith Evans, Usher, New Edition, TLC, Jennifer Lopez, SWV, Color Me Badd, Mya, and more.

He earned credits as either a producer or composer as he worked with these artists for the past years. His hits included the Notorious BIG's "Big Poppa," Faith Evans' "You Used to Love Me," and Nas' "One Mic."

Thompson helped influence and create the distinctive sound of '90s hip-hop while working for Sean Puffy/Diddy/Love Combs' Bad Boy Records. He also recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video documentary Mary J. Blige's "My Life."



