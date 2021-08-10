Christina Ricci is pregnant with her second child, a year after she filed for divorce. Naturally, it begs the question of who is the baby's father?

Christina Ricci, who starred in the TV show "Casper," has announced that she is expecting her second child.

Congratulations and celebratory messages are certainly in order, even though there are now naturally questions of whose kid is it arising, as reported by Hollywood Life.

James and Christina Ricci Secretly Reconciled?

One natural assumption was that it's her second child with ex husband James Heerdegen.

After all, despite their split, Ricci has not been romantically linked to anyone else after. Christina Ricci, 41, announced her pregnancy with her second child on Tuesday, August 10.

Avid fans, loving friends, and supportive co-stars filled the comments section with messages of happiness after she captioned an ultrasound shot on Instagram with the statement "Life keeps getting better."

This exciting news comes less than a year after the the actress divorced ex-husband James Heerdegen. Again, even with the announcement being so happily delivered, Christina did not bother to reveal who she's having her second kid with at this time.

But then, given how their relationship went down, that seems highly unlikely as well.

Christina, who is best known for her appearances in various shows and movies, including but not limited to "Pan Am," "Now & Then," and "Grey's Anatomy," married James in New York City back in 2013. In 2014, the two welcomed their son, Freddie. However, since then, the marriage has fallen apart.

Ultimately, things just went downright ugly. Christina received an emergency protective order from the producer just one day before filing for divorce in 2020. According to court records acquired by TMZ, she requested full custody of their son in July 2020.

Hairstylist Mark Hampton the Father?

Turns out the father could be hairstylist Mark Hampton, Page Six reported.

The two have not been very public with their relationship, but the celebrity hair guru also posted a camera roll of sonogram photos to his Instagram with the same caption Ricci used, making people assume he must be the father.

At this time, without Ricci's confirmation, this could just be 80% true.

Even if Ricci and Hampton have not been very public about their relationship, the "Addams Family" star did call Hampton her "favorite person" just very recently.

Prior to the divorce, Ricci just laid low and did not open up much about herself. Her last comprehensive interview was in 2017. Speaking to The Edit, Christina revealed she has became a "completely different person" after the birth of Frankie.

"Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light," she also said.

Ricci opened up a bit more when the conversation turned towards her experiences about being a child actor "When I was a child, I was told, 'Life is just not fair, honey, and you've got to make the best of it.' I don't think anyone is telling their kids that anymore, and it's important. Life isn't fair; the right thing doesn't always happen for you. Because I was so celebrated for being a child, I think I held onto that immaturity for a very long time. It was the thing that made me special. Then at a certain point, like, 35, it's not so special to be immature."

