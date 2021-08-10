Chet Hanks ranted against COVID-19 vaccinations, telling people to just stay home if they do not feel well. This, despite the fact that his own parents were ones of the first celebrities to contract the virus and suffered immensely while fighting it.

The actor and musician posted a video on his Instagram account, first making his followers believe that he's hugely supportive of the vaccination program. he began his post by claiming the rising COVID-19 cases is an indication that everyone should be vaccinated.

"I've been on the fence about this for awhile, that's why I never spoke on it, but with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it's important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should," the allegedly troubled kid of Tom Hanks said.

Turns out he was just being sarcastic. His next statements showed so.

"It's really important that we all do this," he went on. "I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing - PSYCH! Bitch! If it ain't broke don't fix it! I never had COVID. Y'ain't sticking me with that motherfucking needle!," he suddenly shouted.

He described the virus as just "the motherfucking flu," despite Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson clarifying how it is not when they were at dealing with the ill-effects of being infected. Chet also told Americans to "get over it." He turned to those who are high-risk or vulnerable to just stay within their homes.

"Why are we working around ya'll?" he added. "If you're in danger, stay your ass inside. I'm tired of wearing a motherfucking mask," he whined.

He even captioned the clip as clip "SUPER IMPORTANT PSA GUYS LETS GET THRU THIS TOGETHER," to probably get people to be interested.

Apart from his out-of-the-blue anti-vaxx ranting, he also took to his IG story

and wrote, "THE VACCINE SHOULD BE A CHOICE NOT A REQUIREMENT TO PERFORM OUR BASIC RIGHTS YEAH I SAID IT !!!!! BE AS MAD AS YOU WANT IDGAF !!!!"

Naturally, many are disappointed and angered by what Chet has ranted, given the fact that the world is now dealing with COVID-19 for nearly two years. To call it a flu is quite insulting to anyone who has, or known who has been infected with the virus.

Some took to Twitter to rant back. He was even compared to Colin Hanks, his brother. Some said this is why Colin is a model son and Chet is not, Newsweek reported.

Reacting to the video, @bwaybaby629 said: "Chet Hanks telling people not to get the vaccine in 2021 vs Colin Hanks teaching people how to make face masks out of his hanks-kerchiefs in 2020...all while their Dad and Mom... were sick with Covid last year. I wonder who the favorite child is?"

"This is their son?" tweeted another angry commenter, @DeathCult45. "His mom and dad both had covid last year and were very sick. How embarrassing for Tom and Rita."

It can be remembered that when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they had COVID-19, Chet Hanks downplayed their conditions by saying they are not even that sick.

Chet Hanks is known as a "black sheep" among Tom Hanks' kids, so his statements might be shocking but not entirely surprising.

