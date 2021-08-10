Peter A. Lees, who produced several live-action films in his career, has died. He was 51.

Lees' publicist, Sheri Goldberg, confirmed that the producer died at his home in Miami Beach, Florida. However, the cause of his death remains unknown.

Meanwhile, his producing partner Armando Gutierrez released a separate statement to remember his legacy.

"Peter was a master at producing movies and loved by all those who worked with him," Gutierrez said. "His work will live on forever. Anyone that worked with him would remember his trademark 'Cheers' when he would be on set."

He was survived by his two sisters

Peter A. Lees' Journey In The Industry

According to his IMDb page, Lees graduated from Yale University School of Management with an MBA. He then began his career both as an actor and producer since 2016.

Some of the works he successfully produced include "Cinderella: The Enchanted Beginning," "The Lost Tree," "Rapunzel: A Princess Frozen in Time," "Purge of Kingdoms," "A Christmas Carol," "A New York Christmas Wedding," and "Grow Old With Me."

He also served as the executive producer of three other flicks that are still on their pre and post-production: "Britto" (pre-production), "Bridge of the Doomed" (post-production), "Snow White" (post-production).

READ ALSO: Jack Couffer Tragic Cause of Death Detailed by Son, Renowned Cinematographer Died in Nursing Facility

During his stint as a producer, Lees also got the chance to work as an actor.

The flicks under his belt are "Trico Trie Happy Halloween" (Teacher Matthew Rhon Schmidt), "Fake News: A Trump Story" (Secret Service Agent), "Santa in Training" (Santa), and "The Mad Hatter" (Ballroom Party Guest).

Lees also began producing films for Conglomerate Media in 2017. One of his recent projects, "Britto," is a biopic about the pop artist, Romero Britto.

The artist himself made an exclusive deal with Lees' producing partner, Gutierrez, in 2020. The feature film will reportedly recreate his life story to cater to their audiences worldwide. For what it's worth, the pop artist already held exhibitions in countless galleries and museums across the globe.

All the creators also promised to show different locations in pursuit of perfectly portraying the perspective of Britto's milestone and career.

Lees and Gutierrez worked with Lucas Vidal and Kory Apton (as executive producers) to start creating the film.

Unfortunately, Lees' sudden death prevented him from watching one of his last masterpieces.

READ MORE: Richard Donner Cause of Death Revealed: 'Superman' Director's Death Certificate Released To Public