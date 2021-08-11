Cameron Burrell, who outshone other college athletes, has died. He was 26.

The aspiring Olympian lost its track as Cameron passed away this week, his father confirmed.

The University of Houston released the statement from Cameron's father, Leroy Burrell, revealing that the young athlete died on Tuesday.

"My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night," the statement said. "We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends."

The family expressed their gratitude toward those people who sent them prayers and support amid trying times. They concluded the account by pledging to release more details once they are available.

It probably refers to the release of his cause of death since the statement did not mention whether Cameron died due to a health issue or something.

However, one Twitter user claimed that the young athlete reportedly died due to drugs.

"Everybody in Houston is wondering how he died! Was it drugs, gunshot, or suicide? Most are speculating a drug deal gone bad. It would be nice if the family spoke up about the evils of drugs, but guess not!!" the internet user said.

People, though, should take this with a grain of salt as the family has yet to confirm the real cause of death.

Cameron Burrell's Milestones

Before his death, Cameron made a strong impression that he could be an Olympian like his father, as well.

He famously outshone his contenders during the 2018 NCAA 100-meter competition at the University of Houston. He also led the 4x100 relay team that also scored the NCAA championship in the same year.



His capability was not surprising, though, as his parents Leroy and Michelle Finn-Burrell both excelled in the sports world, as well. For what it's worth, the couple won gold medals at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Leroy nabbed gold with the other members of 4x100 team: Carl Lewis, Michael Marsh, and Dennis Mitchell. At that time, they set a world record time of 37.40 seconds.

Meanwhile, Michelle won a gold medal in the women's 4x100 relay from the same event.

Meanwhile, Cameron broke his father's school record back in 2017. He managed to finish the 100 meters.01 seconds faster than Leroy, with a time of 9.93. Since then, he bloomed even more by becoming a three-time All-American at 60 and 100 meters.

