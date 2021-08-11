One of the people missing from Barack Obama's star-studded 60th birthday party is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Over the weekend, the 44th POTUS threw a massive birthday bash at Martha's Vineyard estate. Everyone was in attendance, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Gayle King.

Per reports, guests that showed up to the event were between 200 to 400, with staff at the party telling the Daily Mail that the guest number is after Obama had cut down on the guest list.

Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they couldn't attend the party, it was reported that the former "Suits" actress "desperately wanted to be the special guest" at Obama's swanky seven-bedroom Massachusetts mansion.

Royal insider Angela Levin wrote in The Sun, "I am told that despite claiming she was unable to attend, Meghan desperately wanted to be the special guest at the Obama's amazing party."

Because of COVID restrictions, Barack and his wife Michelle Obama had to slash the guest list down from 475 people.

Unfortunately for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Levin said they were never on the original list, to begin with.

The final guest list included royalty, but not the people with actual blue bloods, but from the worlds of politics and Hollywood.

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Obama's 60th Birthday Party

Royal insiders suggest that Barack and Michelle Obama are being way about appearing friendly with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex due to concerns about public image and, of course, out of respect for Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizbeth II.

The royal renegade's open attacks on his royal relatives have reportedly changed Obama's opinion of him, per an article in the Telegraph by Camilla Tominey.

The royal expert wrote, "It arguably will not have gone down well with a couple who have always put 'family first' to see Harry and Meghan being so openly critical of their royal relatives during their Oprah interview in March."

Obama and Prince Harry previously had a very close bond because of the Invictus Games, that the former president even appeared in a promo video for his initiative in 2016.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Michelle are friendly with each other after having a "power meeting" backstage in 2018 at the Southbank Center talking about girls' education.

