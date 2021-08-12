Horatio Sanz, a former "Saturday Night Live" star, is being sued by a woman who claims that she was groomed and sexually assaulted when she was 15 years old.

According to TMZ, the woman from Pennsylvania alleges that the comedian groped her breasts and buttocks without giving consent to him.

In addition, the woman also claims that the TV star "digitally penetrated"- a sexual act where someone penetrates a finger or thumb into a private part- her; all of the alleged incidents happened at an "SNL" party attended by NBC employees.

Per legal documents obtained by the outlet, the woman was only 17 years old at the time. Although the encounter allegedly happened in 2002, she claims that Sanz has been talking to her since she was 15 because she runs an "SNL" fansite.

When they met in person, the accuser stated that Sanz began flirting with her and being sexually suggestive whenever they have a conversation. She added that the star had also been affectionate.

The woman claims that the alleged encounter made her depressed and ashamed. She also claims that she used "dissociative drugs" to cope with her situation, but she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

NBC Universal Also Involved In The Lawsuit

According to NY Daily News, the woman is also coming for NBC as she claims that the media giant knew that she was underage at the time, and they didn't do anything to the situation. She also stated that the company is aware that she's been given alcohol in the said events.

Did Horatio Sanz Confess?

The accuser stated that she bumped into Sanz in an event in 2019; she claims that the TV star admitted that he had "cybersex" with her while she was still a minor.

In a text message, he allegedly confessed that he felt terrible for his actions and claims that he's already a changed person.

Horatio Sanz's Team Speaks Out

After the report circulated online, the "SNL" star's legal counsel, attorney Andrew Brettler, denies all allegations by the woman.

He added that the woman's lawsuit claims are "categorically false" and "ludicrous."

Before she sued Sanz, the lawyer said that the woman demanded $7.5 million for her to remain silent with the allegations. Still, their team refused and will "vigorously contest these totally meritless claims."

The alleged victim is going after Sanz, NBC, and "SNL" for damages.

