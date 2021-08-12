Jake Paul will not receive any charges in connection with his trespassing issue in Arizona last year.

Over a year since Paul entered a shopping mall in Arizona, authorities announced that the YouTuber will not be charged.

In a statement released by the Arizona-based U.S. Attorney's office, it revealed that the team conducted a thorough investigation on the matter. However, it decided to dismiss all the misdemeanor charges filed against Paul.

"Based upon the investigation and evidence available at this time, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona is not pursuing federal charges against Jake Paul for his conduct," the office said, per Reuters.

Initially, he was busted for trespassing and charged with a criminal misdemeanor.

Following the result, Paul's attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld expressed how pleased they are to learn that the U.S. Attorney reached the conclusion.

Jake Paul and His Reckless Trespassing in Arizona

In June 2020, the YouTuber - who is renowned for his controversial prank videos - was charged for looting at the Scottsdale Fashion Square. According to police spokesman Sgt. Ben Hoster, the authorities charged him with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

Paul hit back and responded through a tweet, saying, "Gimme my charges and let's put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter."

Videos of the arrest surfaced online, showing how he had been tear-gassed at the Fashion Square. Meanwhile, his videographer also captured Paul and his friends setting fireworks off the mall.

The Fashion Square was a closed business location at that time. However, Paul refused to leave the mall even after receiving an order from a police helicopter.

Months after the incident, the FBI conducted a raid on his home. FBI's public affairs officer Rukelt Dalberis told Fox News that a federal search warrant was done at Paul's home in Calabasas.

He added that the move was "in connection with an ongoing investigation."

"The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation," an FBI spokesperson said in a statement, per Sporting News.

After the video of the arrest trended online, Twitter users alleged that it could be related to his arrest during a George Floyd protest.

