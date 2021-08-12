Britney Spears' father Jamie has finally consented to stand down as conservator of her estate after her two explosive statements, according to court documents.

Based on the breaking report by Variety, Britney Spears, 39, is one step closer to ending her conservatorship: according to court records obtained by Variety on Thursday, Aug. 12. This is because her father Jamie Spears, 68, has consented to stand down as conservator of her estate. This is what Britney has been calling and demanding for, with the whole Free Britney movement essentially saying the same thing.

While it appears that the conservatorship is about to end with this new development, it is not necessarily the case that when Jamie steps down, this arrangement ends. Still, this is a worthy progress.

Britney Spears Dad To QUIT

Britney's attempt to have Jamie removed from the post, which he has held for 13 years, was earlier dismissed by Judge Brenda J. Penny, per Hollywood Life.

According to Variety, Jamie is stepping down despite his lawyer maintaining there are no legitimate grounds for suspending or removing" him. Jamie stepped down due to his "public struggle with his daughter," according to court filings. That means that he is mainly concerned about his daughter's well-being, or so it seems.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate under Probate Code section 2650. And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," the document read.

Until July, Jamie co-managed the "Toxic'" singer's business affairs with wealth management group Bessemer Trust, who already made the request to withdraw because of the intensifying issues surrounding this conservatorship.At present however, Jodi Montgomery remains in the role of conservator for her person.

Will Conservatorship End? Not Really Probably

Britney Spears' lawyer has issued a lengthy statement on this move. In part, it read, ""We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others."

The news drawn mixed reactions. Even though there were many who celebrated this win, some said they are being too optimistic. One tweet below shows why. Many followed suit in making the same allegation.

I see everyone celebrating the news that Jamie Spears is stepping down, but this doesn’t actually change the fact that Britney is still in a conservatorship and has said she doesn’t want to be! Progress, but this isn’t over. — s. e. smith (@sesmith) August 12, 2021

Amid the supposedly positive news, Britney Spears posted a video of her dancing rather than reacting.

