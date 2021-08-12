Fans are eager to know whether Kylie Jenner is pregnant or not; that's why even the slightest clue posted by her friends and family is being noticed, even if it isn't much of a big deal.

According to The Sun, fans have been speculating Jenner's pregnancy over the past few days. They noticed odd similarities in how her loved ones greeted her when she celebrated her 24th birthday.

They mentioned that most birthday tributes posted online have the word "baby" in the caption. Khloe Kardashian wrote "baby girl" along with a picture of Kylie's pregnancy with Stormi Webster.

Another post was from Kendall Jenner in which she described the youngest billionaire as her "baby sister."

Her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou also posted pictures of them with the caption "lil babies."

At this writing, Jenner has yet to address the recent pregnancy speculations circulating the internet.

When Did The Pregnancy Rumors Start?

The speculations began during the reunion episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" as host Andy Cohen offered Kendall's "818" tequila family shots.

Fans immediately noticed that the "Kylie Cosmetics" CEO only took a tiny sip from her glass and other viewers suspect that it was only apple juice.

The news came after Jenner and Travis Scott's rekindled romance when they walked on the red carpet of an event in New York City as a family.

Kylie Jenner Trying To Hide Pregnancy?

In early reports, the lip-kit inventor has been doing the trick to hide her pregnancy, but fans are not convinced with the recent photos she's posting.

Jenner attempted to shut down baby number two rumors by posting a photo of her with a glass of champagne in her hand; she claims that the snap was taken a day before it was shared.

Fans also pointed out that her chest also got fuller leading them to be more suspicious.

Aside from the information mentioned above, followers also noticed that everyone on Jenner's birthday was holding a glass of alcoholic beverage with purple flowers on top. However, the mogul's flower is more vibrant than the rest, meaning it could signify that it's non-alcoholic and safe for pregnant women.

The beauty mogul already hid her first pregnancy from the public; she mentioned that the moment was remarkable for her as it was something that she needed to go through by herself.

