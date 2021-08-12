Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, refused to tolerate Jamie Spears' "shameful and reprehensible attacks" against the singer.

Following Jamie's announcement that he would quit his role as conservator, Rosengart sent a statement wherein he called out the patriarch.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that he and his team were pleased Jamie and his lawyers finally agreed that he should be removed from the conservatorship. The representative added that the move served as a vindication for Britney.

However, they also slammed him for unceasingly attacking the pop star.

"We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others," Rosengart penned. "In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately."

Still, he added that they would be continuing their investigation over Jamie's conduct over the past 13 years before stating how the patriarch reaped millions of dollars from Britney's estate.

Jamie Spears' New Filing: Conservator Finally Quits

After years of serving as the Conservator of Estates, Jamie announced in a new filing that he will quit his role.

In the filing, Jamie's attorney Vivian Thoreen said that the client realized it is in Britney's best interest to have a new conservator. But they also noted that the petition to remove him as conservator was "unjustified."

The patriarch will reportedly work with the court and Rosengart to prepare a smooth transition to a new conservator.

In the same document, they insisted that Jamie did nothing but works to benefit his daughter.

"Mr. Spears was the best choice to serve as his daughter's conservator. No one knew Ms. Spears better, and no one loved her as much as a parent could," Thoreen penned.

The new development will nod at Britney's recent request to remove Jamie as conservator. For what it's worth, the singer demanded to oust her father from her conservatorship immediately through an ex parte application.

It requested an earlier trial instead of a September 29 hearing to quickly remove Jamie from the conservatorship.

However, Los Angeles Superior Judge Brenda Penny turned down their wish and said that a few weeks of waiting would not cause harm to Britney's mental health.

Even after Jamie quits, the hearing will still be pushed through next month.

