Reese Witherspoon has been married to Jim Toth for ten years now. Their relationship seems to be getting stronger; until recently, one outlet suggests that the pair are experiencing marital problems and "drifting apart" from each other; how true is this?

According to a report published by Life & Style, the "Legally Blonde" actress did her best to give her husband the best birthday he could get.

An insider reveals that Witherspoon showered Toth with gifts, a brand new sports car, a "watch with their initials engraved on the back," and their first photo together.

In addition, the actress also offered her husband a surprise trip to the Caribbean islands. The report seems to be doing well as readers think this is a typical gesture for spouses on a birthday, but the source claims Witherspoon has different intentions.

The report suggests that the actress is "desperate" to save her marriage because the "drifting apart" phase had taken a toll on their relationship. The insider also dishes that Witherspoon realized that "she can't live without him."

In conclusion, the report stated that the pair was able to save their marriage as they were constantly going out to dinner, hiking mountains, and going to several couples therapy.

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Marriage Woes Debunked

After the report was published, Gossip Cop debunked all the information from the sources, saying that they are not reliable and no evidence was provided to prove that the pair are experiencing marital problems.

Another proof that the pair's marriage is getting stronger is apparent on the actress's social media accounts as she constantly posts photos of her and her husband and their children.

The outlet also contradicted the report saying that Witherspoon has the right to give her husband whatever she wants because she loves him. The report was described as delusional because they are taking something innocent as a bad sign.

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Relationship Timeline

According to Us Weekly, the pair has been private with their relationship, and they rarely give the public a glimpse of what's happening in their personal lives.

The two met at a friend's house when a drunk man walked to the actress and started yelling; after this, Toth came to the rescue and apologized for the intoxicated guy.

Witherspoon mentioned that it was an exciting feeling, and she's surprised how good of a person Toth is.

The couple got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot the following year.

