Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may no longer survive in the U.S. soon, a commentator warned.

The past weeks have been dull for both Meghan and Prince Harry as they have been ultimately snubbed by several A-listers, including Barack and Michelle Obama.

Although some of the events were too little to be noticed, a commentator highlighted that it is one of the negative effects of leaving their senior royal positions.

GB News presenter Patrick Christys warned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's brand will only survive if they remain popular and in demand.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry From Yay To Nay?

In the video on the official YouTube Channel of GB News, he ultimately noted how Meghan and Prince Harry were crossed out of Barack's birthday party guest list.

"When you swap a real, longstanding iconic institution like the Royal Family for the neon-lit faux vegan fakery of LA, don't be surprised that your friends are pretty fake as well," he said.

He added that Obama snub is a sign that they are losing their popularity little by little. In addition, their absence also proved "shallow friendships" they established which will surely not stand the test of time.

According to Christys, the Sussexes only invited celebrities to attend their royal wedding. But no one ever checked on them like they were really close friends.

As a result, the commentator shared how time will tell whether Prince Harry will regret the decision. He concluded his statement by leaving a hard-hitting statement toward the royal prince.

"Class is permanent but everything in Hollywood is temporary. William and Kate are class personified. I have a feeling Wills and Kate will win this one," he went on, as quoted by Express UK.

Tell-All Interview Failed?

Meanwhile, the associate editor of The Telegraph, Camilla Tominey, said that the attempt of the Sussexes to clear their image through the tell-all interview did not really work well.

According to Tominey, Meghan and Prince Harry's statements against the royal family did not impress Barack and Michelle who always "put family first."

Still, she shed some light about how they could make it up with the royal family.

Tominey told Access Hollywood that forgiveness, love, and resolve must be done at some point to finally clear the air.

