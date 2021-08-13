Meghan Markle and Katy Perry are reportedly not on speaking terms because of their husbands.

According to Woman's Day, Markle and Perry reported can't get along despite their husbands, Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom are very good friends.

Since becoming neighbors, the two British hunks had allegedly formed a strong bond, especially when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito, California, in June 2020.

However, the same can't be said about the two ladies who reportedly "never been able to see eye to eye."

But when Bloom voiced the character of Prince Harry on the hit animated series "The Prince," it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex has immediately put her foot down.

The source dished to the publication, "Meghan gets that it's a comedy but she says she can't accept one of Harry's friends mocking him like that."

They further revealed, "At first Harry found it funny, but what Meghan says, goes."

Woman's Day further claims that the former "Suits" actress has been plotting to destroy her husband's relationship with Bloom for quite a while now, that it's not even surprising anymore.

Per the source, "She's been looking for a way to get rid of Orlando for months. His partner [Katy] made some snide remarks about how Meghan's Givenchy gown needed 'one more fitting' and that her arch rival's [the Duchess of Cambridge] royal wedding dress was much better."

The outlet also said that the 40-year-old royal renegade is the type of woman "who never forgets."

Are The Sussexes Really At War With the Hollywood Royals?

Gossip Cop debunked the claims of the magazine.

They cited that during Prince Harry's appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, he and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor "sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi."

When they first met, he called Prince Harry "so nice."

While the two seem friendly, it is not proven that they have a "strong friendship."

There was some truth to it about Katy Perry's comment about Meghan Markle's wedding dress in 2018.

However, the "Dark Horse" singer's comment came from a fashion standpoint.

What Woman's Day failed to mention was Perry gushing about what type of person Markle is.

She told Entertainment Tonight at the time, "I'm so happy for them, and, you know, I don't know them from Adam, but it's amazing what she's doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts."

So the publication's story about their war is entirely untrue.

