Prince Charles, the future King of England, believes that there is no way out for his younger brother Prince Andrew and his lawsuit.

Early this week, the Duke of York has been accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was reportedly forced to have intercourse with the royal when she was only 17 years old.

Though Prince Andrew has already taken a step back from his royal duties, it seems like scandal is permanently attached to him.

In fact, Prince Charles believes that the allegations against his brother are considered to be an "unsolvable problem," which will force him to forever ban Prince Andrew from returning to public life.

According to a source who spoke to the Times of London, though the Prince of Wales "loves his brother and has the ability to have sympathy for the slings and arrows that his brother endures," he also thinks that this kind of scandal is an "unwelcome reputational damage to the institution."

The 72-year-old heir to the throne will also be forced to strengthen his mind that there is no way back, demonstrably impossible, for Prince Andrew because "the specter of this [accusation] raises its head with hideous regularity."

More than a year after stepping back from his duties, Prince Andrew has reportedly been eager to go back, even making moves to do so just until recently.

But now, with the pending lawsuit, it seems like it's already impossible for the Duke of York to do so.

Roberts' lawsuit is reportedly a reminder going back to his royal life and duties "would be very difficult to achieve."

READ ALSO: Prince Andrew Cannot Escape Sexual Allegation Lawsuit; Queen Elizabeth Leaving Him to Defend Himself?

Currently, the disgraced royal stays with his mom, Queen Elizabeth II, at her Scottish estate in Balmoral Castle. He reportedly has been there a day after the lawsuit was filed.

Prince Andrew was accompanied by his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, as he met with the Monarch.

The dad-of-two has been given 21 days to reply to the summons, but he would be given more time if he received the summon and signed the waiver form.

Buckingham Palace was asked for a statement, but they told the publication that they don't speak for the Duke on his legal matters.

However, both Prince Andrew and the Palace have denied that he assaulted Giuffre.

The Duke even told the BBC, "I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened."

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Hiding Disappointment? Prince Harry's Wife CRUSHED Not to Be Considered for an Important Event