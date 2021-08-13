Nicki Minaj sued for allegedly obstructing justice - at least if the accusations are true that she tried to bribe her own husband's rape victim.

Kenneth Petty's rape victim Jennifer Hough has filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Anaconda rapper and her husband.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Radar Online, Jennifer is accusing Nicki of having "directly and indirectly intimidated" her in a failed attempt to have her "recant her legitimate claim that Defendant Petty raped her."

Jennifer claims that not only has Nicki "threatened" and "harassed" her, but that Nicki had people from her camp, approached the victim's family to try making bribes for her silence.

The rapper allegedly exploited her riches to attempt to persuade them. Jennifer claims that Nicki and Kenneth had their employees offer money to her family and insultingly offered to have Defendant Minaj create a birthday video for Plaintiff's daughter on the alleged young's fan big day.

Members of the couple's inner circle allegedly offered Jennifer's New York family members "$500,000.00 in exchange for Plaintiff recanting her 1994 rape claim against Defendant," according to the documents.

Since she was not enamored with the "rewards," she was threated physical bodily harm if she would not stay silent. But Jennifer said she was not intimidated to follow what they wanted. Jennifer -- who now lives in Georgia, did not let the risks of harassment stop her.

Nicki and Kenneth's colleagues are also accused of "stalking and harassing Plaintiff's twenty-two-year-old daughter when she was out with friends in Georgia.

Apparently, fears for her daughter's safety were not enough to quell her thirst for alleged justice. Jennifer describes a call she allegedly received from Nicki, who claimed she thought Hough was prepared to 'help out' their problem in this legal predicament.

Nicki allegedly offered to fly Jennifer and her family to Los Angeles, but she turned down the offer. Nicki and her husband are being sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation, based on the documents. Kenneth is also being sued for sexual assault in connection with the rape in 1995.

According to court papers obtained by The Blast, Petty and the victim were both 16 at the time of the attack, which occurred in September of 1994. Minaj was asked about it at one point and she reportedly defended her husband.

On her social meida, the rapper wrote, "He was 15, she was 16... in a relationship. But go awf, Internet."

