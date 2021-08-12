Recent reports had it that Meghan Markle is crushed she and Prince Harry were not even invited on President Obama's 60th birthday party. Some reports were so malicious they claimed the two simply are no longer A-list figures and this is the reason why got snubbed.

A new reason however, is now being reported. It is unclear whether this is more offensive than being tagged as "not an A-list."

According to a royal expert, the Obamas passed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because the former president and first wife 'would move towards William' amid the brother's spat, as reported by Mirror UK.

It can be remembered that back during the weekend, Harry and Meghan were not invited to Barack Obama's spectacular 60th birthday party, leading to speculation that their connection with the president and his wife had cooled.

According to royal insiders, the Obamas are wary of appearing to be friends with Harry and Meghan due to public image concerns and respect for the Queen as well as Prince William.

READ ALSO: 'And Just LIke That' MAJOR SPOILER: THIS Cast Will Star in One Episode Only But Gets $5 Million [RUMOR]

Barack and Michelle are also close to Prince William and his family, according to royal writer Angela Levin.

The Obamas have visited with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on multiple occasions, including immediately after their wedding in 2011, when they were memorably introduced to Prince George looking adorable in his pyjamas and dressing gown at Kensington Palace.

Speaking to The Sun, Angela said: "I'm sure that if they say we can only deal with one brother and his wife - you cannot have both because they are so far apart now - they will go towards William.

While the Obamas will back Harry when necessary, the insider claims that they have already "saw through" Meghan Markle. This is why Barack and Michelle Obama would no longer be as "pally" to the divisive couple as they were previously.

Levin says that the Obamas can feel the feud between brothers will drag on.

Barack and Michelle have not commented on any of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interviews or books, or any projects for the matter, but they kept abreast and have formed their own opinions.



"The problem for the Obamas is that the Sussexes' attack is not just one outburst of anger, which you can forgive, but it is going on and on. First there was the Finding Freedom book, then came the joint interview with Oprah, followed by Harry's mental health session with her again," Levin explained.

Apart from their previous sporadic contacts, former President Barack Obama has openly endorsed Prince William's Earthshot Prize project. Taking to his Twitter account, he worte "It's going to take a lot of big-thinking and innovation to save the one planet we've got - and that's why @KensingtonRoyal's leadership on climate change can make a real difference."

READ MORE:Tom Cruise's Exes Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman Friendship Revealed: They Have One Thing in Common