According to new reports, Liam Payne and his fiancée Maya Henry have reunited after splitting up two months ago. Fans were quite astounded when they announced heir abrupt split in June.

They share a son named Bear, now already 4. While the present reconciliation is still a rumor at best, this would not be surprising, given how in the past, Liam reportedly said he already given up booze, which the media took as an implication that he wanted to be a good role model to Bear from now on, and probably spend time with his family.

Based on the new rumors, his wishes may be coming true as it appears that the couple has rekindled their romance and are living together once more.

According to Mail Online, the reconciliation must have been so good that the former One Direction star and Maya, 21, are still even planning to marry.

Liam reportedly started to win Maya back after she returned from the UK and eventually succeeded after a romantic gesture."

The insider dished that Maya is a "healthy influence" on Liam, which was a "contributing factor."

Liam Payne might not have confirmed these reports yet, but his social media activity is already quite telling.

He wrote a remark about "not letting go" of loved ones and tagged Maya, a Texan, in another post with the words "I love you." "Don't let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes.

"Let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it," Liam added. What are fans supposed to take and comprehend from these posts apart from them being together once more already?

Back in June, Payne shared on a podcast how bad his booze addiction got and confirmed himself that his engagement to Maya Henry was cancelled. He then described himself as very single.

"I am indeed (single)," the star said. "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships."

He added, "I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else."

