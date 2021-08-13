Nanci Griffith, a famous folk singer who earned one Grammy during her career, has passed away at the age of 68.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Texas native's cause of death wasn't provided by her management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment.

The team stated they wouldn't be putting out a formal press release for a week after her death.

Despite the fact that no official authorities have confirmed Nanci Griffith's cause of death at this time, several sources indicate she had recent health issues that contributed to her untimely death.

Griffith is well-known in folk music as she became a mentor to struggling artists early in their careers like Emmylou Harris and Lyle Lovett.

Fans could quickly identify her songs as she had a high-pitched voice combined with a twangy Texas accent.

Per All Music, the southern singer was exposed to music at an early age as her parents were musically inclined. Her childhood revolved around theatre and literature.

At 14, she took her shot and performed different gigs in Austin, Texas, which she continued until she entered college.

Griffith balanced her music career and being a kindergarten teacher in the mid-70s until she finally decided to pursue a songwriting career full-time.

Her famous songs include "Once in a Very Blue Moon," "From a Distance," and more. In 1993, she earned her first and only Grammy for her album "Last of the True Believers."

Throughout her career, the singer was only married once. Her ex-husband, Eric Taylor, was also a singer-songwriter. They were married from 1976 to 1982; the reason for their divorce was not publicized. Taylor died last year at the age of 70.

Griffith got engaged with another singer, Tom Kimmel, but their relationship never worked out. It was reported that she was single when she died.

Fans Look Back, Pay Tribute To Nanci Griffith

Following the news of her death, numerous fans took to social media to express their sadness over Griffith's sudden passing.

"Very sad. She was one of my favorites in my younger days, when I still regularly listened to cds. I recall her playing in Ireland when I lived there. The PR company I worked for was promoting her, so I got to see her in a small, intimate venue." one fan wrote.

"Nanci Griffith. RIP. So heart broken. She was the "light beyond these woods" for me in times of heartache, sorry and times of celebration. She brought me back from the edge and gave hope to all. I know she's giving joy to the angels with her sweet voice and beautiful lyrics." another fan wrote.

"I am in shock and in grief. Nanci Griffith's music has been a part of my life and a comfort. I am truly sorry that the world has lost such a great artist." one tweeted.

