Horatio Sanz, a former 'SNL' actor, is the defendant in a new complaint alleging that in the early 2000s, he groomed and sexually assaulted a then-teenage fan of the program.

According to a recent complaint filed against Horatio, NBC Universal, and Saturday Night Live, he began courting a teenage "Saturday Night Live" fan in 2000 and finally sexually molested her.

In response to the lawsuit, Horatio's lawyer made an official statement to Hollywood Life: "This individual's claims about Horatio Sanz are categorically false. However often she repeats her ludicrous allegations or tries to rope in other high-profile names to generate media attention, they will always be false. Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims."

What Does the Lawsuit Contain?

Jane Doe, a former Saturday Night Live viewer, is named as the plaintiff in the complaint. Jane Doe allegedly caught the attention of SNL cast member Horatio after posting on SNL message boards and chatrooms in 1999. She was just 14 then, and no doubt an avid fan who just want to talk about the show and what she liked about it, even about the cast. It was not supposed to lead to what it allegedly led to.

According to the lawsuit, the messages were viewed by Horatio and other SNL cast members, as well as NBC employees, which led to Horatio and Jimmy Fallon allegedly e-mailing Jane Doe in January 2000. According to the filings, "thereafter, Sanz began his process of grooming Plaintiff."

After an SNL taping in October 2000, the two met in person for the first time. Jane Doe alleges in her description of the alleged assault that "Sanz was flirty and physically affectionate with the then 15-year-old Plaintiff by kissing her cheek and putting his hands on her waist."

Jane Doe continued to attend SNL events throughout 2000 and 2001, and at the age of 16, she began attending after-parties for the show. Jane Doe was allegedly provided alcohol at these events despite the fact that she was too young at the time, according to the lawsuit. The first incidence of claimed sexual assault occurred in May 2001, when she was supposedly given a tour of the SNL offices.

Horatio Sanz Groomed a Fan?

"Defendant Sanz signaled Plaintiff over and guided her to sit on his lap with her legs positioned between his legs and his arms around her hips, waist and buttocks," Jane Doe alleges.

The alleged victim also revealed that her communication with Horatio continued via private conversations on AOL Instant Messenger after that, wherein inappropriate messages were exchanged.

"The August 23, 2001 messages started an incessant exchange of communications in which Defendant Sanz groomed and molested Plaintiff," the lawsuit says. "In these communications with Plaintiff, Sanz regularly and repeatedly asked for photos of her."

More details are revealed in the documents. However, it ended with revealing that the communication between Horatio and the Plaintiff continued until 2019. He was also accused of masturbating during conversations.

