Does Prince Harry's memoir need to be examined and reviewed by Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family before the release?

Prince Harry made people raised their brows again when he announced the publication of his first self-written memoir. The Duke of Sussex confirmed that he established a four-book agreement with Penguin Random House, and one of the books will be all about his "experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons."

This immediately alarmed the members of the royal family, with Prince Charles revealing that he did not know anything about his son's plans.

Ahead of the official release of the book, a royal expert clarified that it is no longer the duke's responsibility to have the royal family decide on his choices.

Prince Harry Can Do WHATEVER He Wants

Royal expert Mikhaila Friel sat for an interview with US Weekly's podcast where she revealed why the Duke of Sussex's book does not need to be reviewed by the monarchy.

According to Friel, Prince Harry is now a non-working royal, and it allows him to do anything he wants.

"He is now a non-working royal so he doesn't owe anything to anybody," she explained (via Express UK) "He doesn't need to put it to the monarchy for approval, he doesn't need to go to Charles and ask him to review the pages. It's nothing like that."

She added that the royal prince's book will not be a huge slap as some news outlets claimed it out to be. For what it's worth, the news about the memoir sparked major concerns due to the prince and Meghan Markle's recent damaging remarks against the royal family.

Some royal commentators immediately alleged that it might serve as a follow-up and continuation to the Sussexes' tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the conversation in March, both of them revealed that the royal family never gave them support against media scrutiny. Prince Harry added more fuel to the fire by speaking ill about the future Kings - Prince Charles and Prince William - claiming that his father and brother are feeling "caged" by the institution.

He slammed the Prince of Wales for his parenting skills that reflected his own upbringing full of pain and suffering.

"It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway, so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, 'You know what, that happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you,'" Prince Harry explained at that time.

Regardless of things they said, the official release will be the only time people can tell whether the prince has more to say.

