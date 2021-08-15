HBO Sports and NFL Films are teaming up with "America's Team," The Dallas Cowboys, for an unfiltered, all-access pass behind the scenes of the National Football League (NFL) with the new miniseries "Hard Knocks; The Dallas Cowboys."

The five-episode miniseries covering the latest NFL series will show audiences what happens in the training camp, with the lens focused on the five-time Super Bowl champion NFC East franchise. It has aired its pilot episode last Tuesday, August 10, 10:00 - 11:00 PM EST. It will air weekly every Tuesday, treating fans to a fast-paced sports reality series - as one of the fastest turnaround programs on TV - and culminating in the September 7 finale.

Additionally, Hard Knocks will be having its encore runs Wednesday nights, available on HBO and on-demand on HBO Max.

The Dallas Cowboys, America's Team

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the professional teams playing in the NFL under the league's National Football Conference (NFC) East division. Currently based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the Cowboys are currently headquartered in Frisco and its home games are usually hosted at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington - all in The Lone Star state.

According to the NFL website, the so-called America's Team first joined the NFL as an expansion team in 1960. Since then, The Dallas Cowboys have risen to be one of the most bankable franchises, posting a streak of 190 consecutive regular and post-season games, both home and away, all being sold-out events starting in 2002.

Additionally, The Cowboys have made eight Super Bowl appearances, making it second behind the New England Patriots making it to the Super Bowl eleven times. Similarly, their eight Super Bowl appearances mean that The Dallas Cowboys have the most NFC championships, the most in the conference. Also, they have won five out of their eight Super Bowl matches, tied with their NFC rivals the San Francisco 49ers.

By 2015, The Dallas Cowboys was recognized by Forbes as being the "most valuable sports team" in the world, with the franchise being valued at $4 billion at the time.

Their nickname, "America's Team," came from the franchise's now-iconic 1978 highlight team. The highlight's narrator, sports announcer John Facenda, opens by describing the Cowboys as appearing on TV "so often that their faces are as familiar to the public as presidents and movie stars." He then introduced the Dallas Cowboys, "America's Team," and the name has stuck ever since.

About HBO Max

HBO Max is the stand-alone video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platform that combines all HBO content, plus TV favorites, blockbuster movies, and new content with its Max Originals. The American subscription streaming service is owned by AT&T through the WarnerMedia Direct, a subsidiary of WarnerMedia.

Launched last May 27, 2020, HBO is Max is now available across the United States, plus 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean, with plans to expand to certain parts of Europe.

More information is available through the HBO Max social media profiles: YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

