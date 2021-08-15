Ellen DeGeneres' last run will not get a huge amount of audience as Australia's Channel Nine just dumped her show for good.

Nearly a month before "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" returns to international TV, Channel Nine declared that it will no longer air the show after eight years.

On Friday, TV Blackbox's official website revealed that Channel Nine will not be airing the 19th and final season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." A spokesperson also confirmed the news to the industry website.

"The Ellen DeGeneres show won't be returning to Channel Nine for its 19th and final season," the representative said. "It's been a tremendous run and we wish Ellen all the best for her last season."

Channel Nine had been home to the long-time running show since 2013.

The decision happened even after the infamous comedian said that she would be giving a fantastic final season to all. This month, TheEllenShow's official YouTube channel also tried to hype fans by sharing a glimpse of what people can expect on its 19th and final season.

Why Channel Nine Removed 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'?

As of the writing, there are two possible reasons why "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will no longer be aired on the Australian Channel - due to the host's controversies or the show's decreasing ratings.

For what it's worth, the toxic workplace allegations still have not left the trending topics ever since it came to the limelight. Her downfall began in July 2020 when BuzzFeed News posted an article about the experiences of the former and current staff of the show. This was reportedly the cause why DeGeneres wants to end the show.

READ ALSO: Pete Davidson, Phoebe Dynevor Break Up After 5 Months of Dating: Reason Behind Split Revealed

At that time, her staff continuously accused her and the executives of abusing them and creating a toxic work environment.

As for the ratings, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" faced dips in its ratings.

According to a recent report published by the New York Times (via CinemaBlend), the talk show only managed to have an average of 1.4 million total viewers per episode in the 2020-2021 season. The number was 44 percent lower than her 2.6 million average before the allegations came out.

This disappointing number also led the show to see a huge loss in its revenue. Per the report from Kantar, the show faced a 22 percent down in ad revenue compared to last season.

READ MORE: 'Mission: Impossible 7' New Image Hints Kittridge's Exciting Return