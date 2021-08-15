Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor broke up after only a few months of dating, multiple sources confirmed.

After weeks of their absence in the spotlight, Davidson and Dynevor reportedly called it quits due to an agreeable reason. Daily Mail reported that the decision came after the ex-couple were spotted together for the last time in the U.K. last month.

One insider revealed that they broke up after trying to work out their long-distance relationship. However, the setup reportedly "put a strain" on their only-blooming relationship.

Another source told The Sun that the development between them was quick and full of assurance. In fact, both Davidson and Dynevor reportedly wanted to pour everything on it in the first place.

Unfortunately, the distance broke them immediately.

"Pete and Phoebe's romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed," the source said. "It was pretty telling when Phoebe headed to Croatia with her mates this week rather than going to see Pete in America."

The tipster added that the relationship was wild before the distance changed their track. Although the duo will remain close, they reportedly will not get back together unless something about their schedule or distance changes.

Davidson nor Dynevor has commented or confirmed the news yet.

Davidson, Dynevor Too Busy To Be in a Relationship?

Before the announcement of their split, it has been noticeable to the public their ongoing busy schedule.

The 26-year-old "Bridgerton" actress is currently in the UK to film the second part of the hit series.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old comedian continues his work on "Saturday Night Live" while filming his upcoming movie, "Meet Cute." While they could have worked it out, the ongoing travel restrictions prevent them from seeing each other often.

This ended their five months of relationship which initially had their fans guessing.

The public first spotted them together at a local supermarket in Stoke. Their first outing even ignited dating buzzes as it happened after Davidson said during a Q&A with a university that he was dating his "dream woman."

While it remains completely unknown how they met, their fans thought that the spark started after meeting at an afterparty after Dynevor's co-star Regé-Jean debuted on "Saturday Night Live."

