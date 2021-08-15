Blake Shelton may be over the moon after his wedding with Gwen Stefani, but recently, one tabloid reported that the songstress is unhappy with her new husband because of his weight; how true is this?

According to a report published by National Enquirer, the country singer shed a few stones before tying the knot with Stefani. Following their wedding, the tabloid suggests that Shelton went back to binging and eating everything he desires.

An insider mentioned that Shelton got severe with his diet before as he only eats salads and drinks water; however, now that the momentous occasion had passed, he's currently indulging in barbecues, sodas, beers, desserts and foods high in carbohydrates.

His alleged excessive eating leads him to gain weight, especially in his face, and the report suggests that Stefani is not having any of it.

The source stated that the "Holla Back Girl" singer is worried about the country singer's health as his weight is not appropriate for his age. In addition, Stefani is also "turned-off" because Shelton is allegedly not flossing after he eats.

Shelton's weight is also a concern when they go out publicly, especially last month when they performed a duet together, and one onlooker described him as "sweaty and doughy."

READ NOW: Ellen DeGeneres Show Final Season Removal From Channel Nine NOT All About Toxic Workplace Controversy-Reasons For Major Snub Explored

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Marital Woes About Singer's Weight Gain Debunked

After the report was published, Gossip Cop immediately debunked the issue, saying there's no truth behind it.

The outlet stated that the country singer doesn't look drastically different today compared to his wedding photos, meaning the source who described him as "lean" at the time isn't reliable.

In addition, Shelton has the right to gain pounds if he wishes to, as his weight is nobody's business.

The outlet also mentioned that it's highly offensive to the tabloid to involve the name of the newly-weds because they just got married, and the pair's happiness is apparent in the photos they share online.

Lastly, the outlet suggests that the tabloid's purpose is to insult Shelton, and they don't have a real insight into the couple's personal lives.

Not The First Report About Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

The tabloid is notorious for its reports about the power couple, most especially about the country star's physical appearance.

Previously, they reported that Stefani was threatening Shelton with a breakup if he didn't lose weight. There was also an article about the couple's feud because of Holiday diets.

Today, Stefani has been doing great as a supportive wife for her husband as she constantly promotes Shelton's "The Voice" coaching gig all over her social media.

READ ALSO: Nicki Minaj Real Reason Why Lizzo Broke Down? 'Barbz' Urged to Apologize [DETAILS]