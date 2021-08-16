Max George of the famous British/Irish band "The Wanted" recently shared a photo of his face covered with bruises, and fans can't help but worry for his safety.

According to Daily Mail UK, the singer went on to have a vacation abroad as he enjoys his free time after filming the movie "Kill/Stream."

George has been staying in the Adriatic Sea, where he previously shared snaps of the trip.

However, the vacation didn't end well as he revealed his gruesome injury after a diving accident when he swam into the sea. The singer dived, and his face collided with a rock on the seabed.

George quickly shared a photo of his bruise, which can be seen under his right eye. He wrote in the caption, "You should see the other guy. (A MASSIVE rock at the bottom of the Adriatic)," along with a dizzy and boxing glove emoji.

The singer also posted it on his Instagram story, writing, "Always wear goggles in the sea..."

Fans, Friends Worried About Max George's Injury

Following this, many of his friends and fans took to the comment section to express their worries to the singer.

"I should really read captions properly I assumed you got into a fight and got beaten up hahaha oops Hope it gets better!" One fan wrote.

"And that's why Maxxie you wear goggles or a snorkel mask." Another fan wrote.

George's bandmate, Tom Parker, took the opportunity to poke fun at the situation.

"Getting beaten up by the rock," Parker wrote, to which the singer replied with laughing emojis.

Max George Could Potentially Lose His Vision In Recent Accident?

Per the outlet, the singer's injury is serious as he already had a sight loss on his right eye years back.

George suffered from an eye infection a decade ago in which a part of his left eye underwent surgery and has to be removed; however, he began having problems with the other vision as well.

Max George's Bandmate Suffering From Health Condition

George recently revealed that a reunion for his band "The Wanted" (Tom Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Skyes, Jay McGuiness) is possible in the near future as Parker is suffering from a health condition.

Parker was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, a brain tumor, which he revealed to fans last year. He mentioned that an operation couldn't remove his tumor, but he stated that he's undergoing a treatment that keeps cancer cells away.

