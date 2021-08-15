Angelina Jolie has been dealing with many things surrounding her divorce, especially her custody battle for her children. Could this be the reason why her kids are concerned with her physical appearance?

According to a report published by Star, the "Maleficent" star looked drastically different from what she looks like over the past years. The tabloid suggests that she has been cutting meals down to deal with stress amid her ongoing custody battle.

The alarming portion of her food leads her to lose weight which is very concerning for her children. A source claims that Jolie's diet isn't about maintaining a good shape but rather stress.

Jolie's divorce-related stress is allegedly taking an enormous toll on her physical well-being as she loses appetite whenever she's anxious or upset.

The insider mentioned that the actress is currently surviving on a "half-portion of salad and bowls of fruits," and her children "hare seeing her so thin," so they force her to eat more.

"They order take-out and insist she finish her whole portion. Angelina hated that she's causing them to worry. Her goal is to gain 10 pounds by the end of summer." A source told the tabloid.

Angelina Jolie's Alarming Eating Habits Debunked

After the report circulated, Gossip Cop debunks the issue saying the article was doubtful.

The outlet mentioned that the tabloid didn't give evidence that shows Jolie's drastic weight loss. The report included a picture of the actress; however, she looks the same way she did years back.

Jolie has been maintaining her weight over the past decade, and she doesn't look different today.

In addition, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" star was recently photographed having a sweet dinner date with her son Pax. Jolie was also spotted in Italy, where she's seen having the time of her life as she dances on a rooftop.

The outlet also stated that the tabloid intends to judge the actress's physical appearance, and the public shouldn't take their report seriously.

Angelina Jolie's Diet

According to Fitness Clone, the Oscar-winning actress has been following a high-protein, low-carb diet whenever she's preparing for a role, but it varies from time to time.

For the film "Salt," it was reported that she followed the high-carb diet and underwent anaerobic exercise to gain muscles.

In addition, she tried the vegan lifestyle in the past, but she mentioned that she stopped it as "it nearly killed" her because she's not getting enough nutrition.

