A royal expert said Prince Harry must be "ready to air the Royal Family's dirty laundry" to collect such a high sum for his memoir next year.

Harry just said he would write an autobiography and donate the earnings to charity. The 36-year-old announced it on his Archewell website, where he and Meghan Markle share their adventures.

As mentioned in the website, it read, the book would be an "accurate and wholly truthful" account of his life so far, describing it as where he will showcase "not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become."



Express reported that this news had led commentators to speculate what recollections could be included in the pages written by the Duke and who should be worried about their inclusion in the writings.

Prince Harry's Huge Book Offer

There were also questions regarding how much the Prince will be paid for writing the publication, as reports of $27 Million are being offered to him.

And with such a hefty figure being given for this project, royal reporter Daniela Elser argued that Penguin Random House, which is the book's publisher, must have expected Harry to be prepared to share more stories from the time he stayed in Buckingham Palace.

As she reported this July through New Zealand Herald, Elser said that after months of publicly criticizing the Royal Family, "it seems nigh on impossible he might change tack now."

"That sort of figure, if indeed it is based on fact, would suggest they are confident he will be willing to air the Royal Family's dirty laundry for a gawping, paying public," she also stated.

Publishing House's Statement Regarding Prince Harry's Memoir

Penguin Random House released a statement that the memoir would be an "intimate and heartfelt memoir." They also mentioned that he would share his life in the public eye from childhood to the present day while at service and military duties.

He will also be sharing a part of his life when he became a husband to Markle and father to Archie and Lilibet, "one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story."

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story ーthe highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned ー I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," the Duke said on his website.

Prince Harry's book, which is still unnamed, will be published through print and digital formats in the U.S. by the Random House and in Canada by Random House Canada.

