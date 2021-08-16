Barbra Streisand has slammed Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for being cast in the widely succesful 2018 film, "A Star is Born." She does not care about the numbers - she said it was a missed opportunity because it could have been so much better and different if Will Smith and Beyonce were cast.

During an episode of Australian talk show The Sunday Project on Sunday, the 79-year-old singer said she thought the film had "the wrong idea." She did not mince words or try to play nice about Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper casting.

After appearing alongside Kris Kristofferson in the 1976 remake of "A Star Is Born," which was first released in 1937 with Janet Gaynor and Fredric March and subsequently remade with Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954, the icon appears to have a sense of ownership over the story. For her, the Lady Gaga version simply provided nothing new to the viewers. She shared she envisioned how Beyonce could have done a much more phenomenal job at taking the remake somewhere else.

The plot is simple though: a seasoned star assists a newer star who has eclipsed him.

Babs, as she was known, was dissatisfied with Cooper, who not only appeared in but also directed the 2018 remake, and the route he took.

This is a far cry from how she first reacted. When she initially visited the set, she was full of admiration for the picture.

When the picture was released, however, she complained that it was far too similar to a film she had created in 1976.

Streisand was at it again on Monday, claiming that she preferred Beyonce and Will Smith to Gaga and Cooper as the stars.

"At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that's interesting," Streisand explained. "Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea," she added.

However, the output, with Lady Gaga and Cooper, was a huge disappointment for her.

"So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976,' she shared."

This is not the first time she hinted this though.

The star told Variety magazine then, "I thought when it was going to be done [with Beyoncé] it was going to be very different and have a multiracial cast, and the music was going to be rap. But it's more like the movie I made."

The present "diss" comes after Gaga backed out of a Broadway performance of Streisand's "Funny Girl." The role has subsequently went to Beanie Feldstein.

Babs has stated that she does not want a film made on her till she is dead.

The Yentl actress is currently working on her autobiography, which she wants fans to read so they can discover the truth about her life. She also said she'd be 'upset' if a biopic was filmed while she was still alive since she wouldn't want any falsehoods.

